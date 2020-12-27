Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $85.11 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00041054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00281227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015014 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001791 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.