Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) (CVE:EVM) Shares Up 2%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) (CVE:EVM) shares rose 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 79,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 65,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$43.50 million and a PE ratio of -13.78. The company has a current ratio of 65.11, a quick ratio of 65.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

About Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) (CVE:EVM)

Evrim Resources Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company in Mexico, southwestern United States, and western Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Axe project covering an area of 4,938 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada; and the Lemon Lake copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 2,646 hectares located in central British Columbia, Canada.

