OTR Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:OTRAU)

OTR Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:OTRAU) quiet period will end on Monday, December 28th. OTR Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTRAU stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. OTR Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

OTR Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for OTR Acquisition Corp.

