Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.76. 1,505,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,565. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $873,079. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

