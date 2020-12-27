Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on OMI. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Shares of OMI opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 225.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

