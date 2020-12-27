Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth $7,060,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Acushnet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.82. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

