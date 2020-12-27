Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $217,000 in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,640,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596,157 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $12,838,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,325,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,836 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 346.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 219,383 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SILV shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILV opened at $10.03 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

