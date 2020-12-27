Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $221,000 in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $214.28 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 184.72, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.66 and its 200-day moving average is $161.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $2,646,372.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,494,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,240 shares of company stock worth $83,768,795. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

