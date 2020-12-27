Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 17,337 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,337 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.09% of Verso worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRS. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Verso by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verso by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verso by 0.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Verso by 85.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Verso by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE VRS opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Verso Co. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

