Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $235,000 Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,005,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

Shares of VRTS opened at $214.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.55. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $217.30.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

