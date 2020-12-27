Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) & BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Financial Comparison

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Papa John’s International and BBQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International 0 4 12 0 2.75 BBQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Papa John’s International currently has a consensus target price of $94.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Papa John’s International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Papa John’s International is more favorable than BBQ.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Papa John’s International and BBQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International $1.62 billion 1.78 $4.87 million $1.17 74.82 BBQ $82.27 million 0.55 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s International and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International 1.32% -15.73% 6.75% BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70%

Volatility and Risk

Papa John’s International has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Papa John’s International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Papa John’s International beats BBQ on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 29, 2019, it operated 5,395 Papa John's restaurants, which included 598 company-owned and 4,797 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

