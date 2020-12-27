PAX Gold Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.61 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $72.76 million and $4.61 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,925.05 or 0.07392765 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00046319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00295014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00029595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 37,795 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.