Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00126550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00632752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00155446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00328952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

