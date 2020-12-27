PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 215,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.99. 340,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

