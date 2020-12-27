Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $428.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.46 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,203.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,137,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,365,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 92,642 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 902,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 147,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

