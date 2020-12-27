Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,478 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $145,000.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEB opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

