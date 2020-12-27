Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,613,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 41.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 594,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 173,243 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,107,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 276,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. ValuEngine cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

