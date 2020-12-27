Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 8th

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. Pioneer High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

