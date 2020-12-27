PiplCoin (PIPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $142,487.05

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One PiplCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $142,487.05 and $12.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00118205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00588376 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00144601 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00316989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00082617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00052034 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

