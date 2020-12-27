Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Kris Begic Sells 30,000 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$233,562.42.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Kris Begic sold 5,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.62, for a total value of C$23,100.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Kris Begic sold 5,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$17,226.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Kris Begic sold 7,324 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$21,972.00.

PTM stock opened at C$6.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$495.51 million and a P/E ratio of -55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.98.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.0905634 EPS for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

