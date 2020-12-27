Playkey (PKT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41,313.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Playkey has a market cap of $117,269.73 and approximately $41,313.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00041865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00288019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00031071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

