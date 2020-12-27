PowerTrade Fuel Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One PowerTrade Fuel token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $630,284.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00039248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00272715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00027734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PowerTrade Fuel Token Trading

PowerTrade Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerTrade Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerTrade Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

