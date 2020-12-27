Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. 19,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $731.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

