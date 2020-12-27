Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.87 million.

In other Premier Financial news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,766.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth $860,000.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

