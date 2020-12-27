Primas Reaches Market Cap of $678,938.18 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Primas token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Primas has a market cap of $678,938.18 and $2.79 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.07 or 0.00502262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000208 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

