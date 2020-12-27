Primecoin (XPM) One Day Volume Tops $12,099.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.94 million and $12,099.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,528,189 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

