Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.40.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

PROF stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 3.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 895,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Profound Medical by 48.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.