Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $995.32 Million

Analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to post $995.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $986.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Prologis posted sales of $723.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 714,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Prologis by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,247,000 after purchasing an additional 532,635 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.