Provenire Capital LLC Purchases 4,509 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Provenire Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Provenire Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.69. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

