Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.45 Million

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report $9.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $9.60 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $10.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $37.30 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million.

PROV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

PROV opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

