Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth about $239,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 165,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

AVNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $192.08 million, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $66.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $217,437.12. Also, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $109,218.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,626 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

