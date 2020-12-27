Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 83.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 14.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 176,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

CNSL stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $393.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

