Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 255 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOR. BidaskClub raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $133,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.99 per share, with a total value of $50,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR opened at $101.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.79. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

