Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 288 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rexnord by 142.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Rexnord by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of RXN stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.86 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.