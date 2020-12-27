Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 341 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.2% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 375,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

