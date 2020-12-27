Pundi X Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $42.62 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00041691 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005920 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000221 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.
  • Revain (REV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00284402 BTC.
  • Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030773 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014863 BTC.
  • Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,624,488,396 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

