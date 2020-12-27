Pundi X Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $42.62 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00041691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00284402 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00030773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,624,488,396 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

