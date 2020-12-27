QAD Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the software maker on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th.

QAD has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get QAD alerts:

QADB stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $988.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4,778.78 and a beta of 1.28.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.