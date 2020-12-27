Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,802.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $93,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,486 shares of company stock worth $1,371,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 53,244 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $1,834,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Quanterix by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

