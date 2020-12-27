Rapids Hits Market Cap of $534,058.65 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $534,058.65 and $772.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, Rapids has traded down 44.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00127384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.00633657 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00155830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00057541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00085628 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

