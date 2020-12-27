Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

RYAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.37.

RYAM opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 3.67. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 705,155 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,092,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 156,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

