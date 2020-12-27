Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) Trading 0.7% Higher

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 143.80 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83). 435,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 697,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.82).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £436.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

About Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

