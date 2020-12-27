reflect.finance (RFI) Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00004545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $11.41 million and $544,549.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00126551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00192104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00618557 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00330433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00089311 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

