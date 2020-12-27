Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $514.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report $514.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570.00 million and the lowest is $481.78 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $511.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after acquiring an additional 416,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,904,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.62. 688,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,653. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

