Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Repligen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN opened at $195.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.18. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $212.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.40, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $4,346,934. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RGEN. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

