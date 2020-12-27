Request Market Capitalization Reaches $33.73 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $33.73 million and $861,908.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, WazirX, Gate.io and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00040652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00277936 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Binance, Radar Relay, DDEX, WazirX, Coineal, Koinex, CoinPlace, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Bitbns, Huobi Global, GOPAX, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

