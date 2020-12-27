Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97.13 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $170.64 million and $97.13 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00126570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00631949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00184792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00323999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00056892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00084180 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

