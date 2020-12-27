Reviewing Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 2 9 0 2.67 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $26.45, indicating a potential upside of 84.61%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $11.29, indicating a potential upside of 165.55%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -231.05% -135.57% -37.23% Aptose Biosciences N/A -49.53% -46.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Aptose Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $69.89 million 9.60 -$199.58 million ($3.40) -4.21 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.52) -8.17

Aptose Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerie Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The company is also developing AVX-012, a clinical-stage dry eye product candidate; and AR-1105 and AR-13503 sustained-release implants for treating retinal diseases. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

