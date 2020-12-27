Reviewing FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) & BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF)

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FormFactor and BlueNRGY Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $589.46 million 5.59 $39.35 million $0.81 52.57 BlueNRGY Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than BlueNRGY Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of FormFactor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FormFactor has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueNRGY Group has a beta of -12.09, indicating that its stock price is 1,309% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FormFactor and BlueNRGY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 1 7 0 2.88 BlueNRGY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FormFactor currently has a consensus target price of $35.75, indicating a potential downside of 16.04%. Given FormFactor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FormFactor is more favorable than BlueNRGY Group.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and BlueNRGY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 11.53% 14.52% 11.29% BlueNRGY Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FormFactor beats BlueNRGY Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing stations for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze data and integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; metrology systems for various applications including the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; and thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

BlueNRGY Group Company Profile

BlueNRGY Group Limited operates in the renewable energy and energy-efficiency sectors worldwide. The company's Solar PV segment is involved in the provision of engineering design, supply, and installation services to retail, commercial, and utility-scale customers with professional engineering solutions to make use of solar power. Its Parmac segment provides a range of mechanical services and air-conditioning services in support of developers, builders, and commercial tenants at the mid-tier level. The company's Monitoring & Performance Analytics segment offers device-agnostic energy monitoring solutions for solar photovoltaic installation. Its Power Plant Operations includes remote area power systems. BlueNRGY Group Limited markets its residential and commercial solar installations under the Westinghouse brand name. The company was formerly known as CBD Energy Limited and changed its name to BlueNRGY Group Limited in March 2015. BlueNRGY Group Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

