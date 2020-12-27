Reviewing Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mesoblast and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 2 2 0 2.20 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mesoblast presently has a consensus target price of $14.55, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Mesoblast’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $32.16 million 31.90 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -11.80 Bavarian Nordic A/S $99.33 million 19.04 -$51.98 million ($0.53) -20.38

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast. Bavarian Nordic A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesoblast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -591.00% -18.69% -13.85% Bavarian Nordic A/S 31.17% 13.61% 6.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats Mesoblast on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and GrÃ¼nenthal to develop and commercialize cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma. It has license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was founded in 1994 and is based in Hellerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.