Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.23

Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and traded as high as $23.00. Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 355,996 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of £28.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.96.

About Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

